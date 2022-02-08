AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. 19,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

