American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of First Internet Bancorp worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $484.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on INBK shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

