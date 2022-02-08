American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Triple-S Management worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.