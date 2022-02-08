American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,503,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

