American Century Companies Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 135.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

