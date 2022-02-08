American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PBCT opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

