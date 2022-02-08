American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

