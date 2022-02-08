American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

CACC stock opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $339.76 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

