American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.11 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

