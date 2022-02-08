American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.92

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 12835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,288,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

