Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 6,512 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.