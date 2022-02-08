Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

