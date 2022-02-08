Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $205,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

DFS stock opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.