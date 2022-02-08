Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

