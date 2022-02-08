AmonD (AMON) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $925,066.87 and approximately $322.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.34 or 0.07069180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.56 or 0.99699623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054556 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006312 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.