Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

