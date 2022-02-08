Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce sales of $381.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.30 million and the lowest is $379.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.
In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
