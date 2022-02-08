Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce sales of $381.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.30 million and the lowest is $379.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

GOLF stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.