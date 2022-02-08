Analysts Anticipate Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
Separately, Wedbush lowered Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ FFIE opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.73.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
