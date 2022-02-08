Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce sales of $62.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the lowest is $59.70 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $253.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $260.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBH stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

