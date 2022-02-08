Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $112.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.84 million. Frontline posted sales of $100.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 1,735,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 318.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

