Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of IOVA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.