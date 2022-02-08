Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of IOVA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

