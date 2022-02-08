Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

