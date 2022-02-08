Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

