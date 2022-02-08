Analysts Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

