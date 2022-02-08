Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $4.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $19.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $498.34 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $410.01 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.