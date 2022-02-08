Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,502. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

