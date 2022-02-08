Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Frontline posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frontline by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 289,982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

