Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,189. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

