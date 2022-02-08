Analysts Expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ODP.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. ODP has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ODP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,788,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

