Analysts Offer Predictions for M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

