Analysts Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Price Target at $29.00

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. lowered their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

