Analysts Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

ELD opened at C$11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -19.69. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

