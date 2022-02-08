Analysts Set Expectations for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.28 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $478.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.66. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

