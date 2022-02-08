Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 122,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,752. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

