Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 122,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,752. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
