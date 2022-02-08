Analysts Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT at $32.20

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLMAF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08. Halma has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

