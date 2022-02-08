Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Target Price at $35.13

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MPLX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.