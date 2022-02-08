Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Target Price at $35.13

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

