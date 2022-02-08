Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $165.00

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.71. 6,137,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,777. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.