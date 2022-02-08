Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Boosted by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for 1.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $50,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

