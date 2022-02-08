Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,075 ($41.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,383 ($45.75) on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

