AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AU stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

