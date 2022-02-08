AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $350,939.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107902 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

