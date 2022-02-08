Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.76. 1,314,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.37 and a 200-day moving average of $410.40. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.81 and a 12 month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

