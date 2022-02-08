Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Natixis’ 2nd Largest Position

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631,059 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.2% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $1,795,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.