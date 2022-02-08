Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

