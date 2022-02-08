Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $168.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

