Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $168.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.03.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.