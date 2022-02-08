Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APVO shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

