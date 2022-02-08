Aragon Court 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $166,644.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $166,644.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

