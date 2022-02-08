Ararat Capital Management LP Raises Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the period. Malibu Boats comprises about 6.4% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $386,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of MBUU traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.