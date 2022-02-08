Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $191,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

