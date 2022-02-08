Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $48.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $48.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $46.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.